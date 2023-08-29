Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Perio…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 …
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Pe…