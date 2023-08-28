Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
