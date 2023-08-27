Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
