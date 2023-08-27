Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.