Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
