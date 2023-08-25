Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
