Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.