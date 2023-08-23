Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
