Temperatures will be warm Monday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to st…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The Glens Falls a…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods …