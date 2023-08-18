Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partl…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…