Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.