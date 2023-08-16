Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partl…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to st…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The…