The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partl…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…