It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
