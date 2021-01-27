 Skip to main content
Weather to blame for ambulance crash
HAMPTON — A Granville Rescue Squad ambulance rolled over on slick roads on Tuesday night in Hampton.

The vehicle was not carrying any passengers.

The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Route 22A between North Bend Road and Butler Road.

State police said the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roads and went off the road. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its side.

The driver and passenger were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

