Weather to blame for ambulance crash

HAMPTON — A Granville Rescue Squad ambulance rolled over on slick roads on Tuesday night in Hampton.

The vehicle was not carrying any passengers.

The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Route 22A between North Bend Road and Butler Road.

State police said the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roads and went off the road. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its side.

The driver and passenger were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.