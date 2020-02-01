Weather no match for the sixth annual Washington County Winter Fest

The day’s special event was a demonstration of small unmanned aircraft systems (better known as drones) deployed by the county Department of Public Safety and Sheriff’s Department. Certified drone pilots Timothy Hardy, deputy public safety director; Lt. Todd Lemery of the county Sheriff’s Department; and Glen Gosnell, director of public safety, conducted the demonstration. The two departments team up when a situation calls for a drone, Hardy said.

Assorted drones were set up on a table and two orange launch pads on the beach. “All the aircrafts do different things, or do different things very well,” Hardy said. The smallest can fly into buildings to check out hazardous conditions or where someone is barricaded, he said. Others have visual-spectrum and infrared cameras, powerful lights, or loudspeakers. Their cameras are connected remotely to laptops and computer monitors.

All the equipment was paid for with drug forfeiture funds, Hardy said. “It’s an easy, simple thing to hook these things up and make them work,” he said.

Hardy sent two drones over the lake and aimed the cameras back at the crowd. People were visible on both regular and infrared monitors.