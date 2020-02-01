Weather no match for the sixth annual Washington County Winter Fest

JACKSON — Thin snow and iffy ice didn’t stop the sixth annual Washington County Winter Fest at the county’s Lake Lauderdale park Saturday. While snowshoeing and snowmobiling weren’t possible, people still enjoyed sledding, ice skating (on thicker ice near the beach), horse-drawn wagon rides, games, a bonfire, hot cocoa and chili in the park’s log cabin, and a drone demonstration.
The sledding track was moved so it would run out on the beach instead of the ice, and the county Department of Public Works stockpiled snow after the most recent snowfall to create the track, said Mike Gray, director of Washington County Youth Bureau and Alternative Sentencing. “We weren’t sure we’d be able to get onto the ice until Wednesday,” Gray said, as adults and children awaited their turns on the inflated sleds.
The conditions were “perfect for walking,” Gray said. The goal of the day was to promote outdoor activity “in all kinds of weather—that, and make it a free event,” he said.
On a nearby part of the lake, Bill Pike, from the Washington County Sportsmen’s Federation, and friends were boring holes through the lake ice for an ice fishing demonstration. Only three inches of ice at the bottom of the ice sheet were good; the rest was slushy “spring ice,” he said. However, there were still fish down there: bluegills, crappies, tiger muskies, and “all kinds of bass,” Pike said.
The day’s special event was a demonstration of small unmanned aircraft systems (better known as drones) deployed by the county Department of Public Safety and Sheriff’s Department. Certified drone pilots Timothy Hardy, deputy public safety director; Lt. Todd Lemery of the county Sheriff’s Department; and Glen Gosnell, director of public safety, conducted the demonstration. The two departments team up when a situation calls for a drone, Hardy said.
Assorted drones were set up on a table and two orange launch pads on the beach. “All the aircrafts do different things, or do different things very well,” Hardy said. The smallest can fly into buildings to check out hazardous conditions or where someone is barricaded, he said. Others have visual-spectrum and infrared cameras, powerful lights, or loudspeakers. Their cameras are connected remotely to laptops and computer monitors.
All the equipment was paid for with drug forfeiture funds, Hardy said. “It’s an easy, simple thing to hook these things up and make them work,” he said.
Hardy sent two drones over the lake and aimed the cameras back at the crowd. People were visible on both regular and infrared monitors.
The departments bought the drones for fire and law enforcement operations, but they’ve proved handy for “a lot more things we never thought we’d use them for,” Hardy said. That includes search and rescue, mapping, structure inspection, and recording progress on public works projects. Flying them can be fun, but “what you don’t see is all the work downloading, cataloging, and securing images and stitching them together,” Hardy said.
Winter Fest is a collaboration among several county and state agencies, said organizers Gray and Kathy McIntyre, representing Washington County Public Health. Among the others were Cornell Cooperative Extension, the county corrections facility (which provided the chili), the county Office of the Aged and Disabilities Resource Center, and state Department of Environmental Conservation police and forest rangers. The horse team and wagon came from Newcombe Farm, and the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad provided emergency medical coverage.
The festival has grown every year and helps attract people to the park, Gray said. “A lot of people don’t know how nice it is here,” he said. “We’re always open to suggestions.”