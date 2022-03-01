Weather gives green light for Fire and Ice

GLENS FALLS — With weather conditions returning to winter normalcy, the city has scheduled the Fire and Ice celebration to take place at Crandall Park this Friday night.

In an announcement Tuesday, Mayor Bill Collins rescheduled the event, which was originally to take place every Friday in February. Due to winter storms some weeks and unseasonably warm weather other weeks, every date was forced to be canceled.

The city is once again looking for volunteers for the celebration.

Third Ward Supervisor Diana Palmer is asking those interested in volunteering to sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4aa5a92baaf49-fire. Interested parties can also find the link on the city's website under the "Latest City News" section.

There are 12 slots available for volunteers to sign up. Half of those slots are slated for a 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. time slot, with the other half available for a time slot of 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

There were still 11 slots available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The event will run as was originally scheduled, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the ice being specially lit for skating. There will be six bonfires tended by volunteers scattered throughout the ice.

Music will be provided by local DJ Peter Wilhelm, who will be the host for the event. Attendees are asked to bring their own mugs for hot chocolate that will be served throughout the celebration, as well as their own chairs and skates.

There will also be a warming hut donated by Garden Time available for people to use.

The celebration is free, and there is limited parking available on Glen Street and inside of Crandall Park. City officials are asking that all small children be accompanied by an adult.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.