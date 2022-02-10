Weather forces Fire and Ice cancellation for second week

GLENS FALLS — Mother Nature has once again forced the cancellation of the city’s Fire and Ice celebration that was scheduled for Friday night.

Last week’s snowstorm caused the first postponement.

This time, Mayor Bill Collins said that the warmer weather and rain affected the ice at Crandall Park in a negative way, and Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 39 degrees and a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

“The weather is not being too agreeable,” said Amy Collins, the city's director of tourism and business development and interim recreation superintendent.

In the city’s news release announcing the cancellation, the possibility of adding makeup dates in March was left open.

It’s all dependent on the temperature and ice conditions.

Amy said it is difficult to know for certain that the weather will cooperate in March, but the area has had winter weather during the month in the past.

“I would think that we would be hopeful that we could provide this activity in March, but unfortunately we don’t have a crystal ball,” she said. “But if you look at the climate and what has happened previously, March can be a very wintry month.”

Diana Palmer, 3rd Ward councilwoman, was disappointed with the news.

She said that representatives within the city were discussing it and made the decision. She noted that weather can make utilizing an outdoor venue for an event tricky.

“That’s the thing with an outdoor venue. It’s beautiful but unpredictable,” Palmer said.

Ice skating and the many fires around the pond are the main attractions for the event, according to Palmer.

She said that if the ice is in a slushy state due to the warmer temperatures and the potential rainfall, no one would want to participate.

The first Fire and Ice celebration was started by Palmer back in 2020. That version was a one-day event, not the four-day celebration that was scheduled this time around.

“The response to the first event was so positive. People had a great time, they were really excited. It was so fun to see our community out on the ice around the fires,” Palmer said.

She was excited that the event was brought back with multiple days scheduled. Even though the first two dates have been canceled, she noted that there are two still on the calendar, and more dates could be added in March.

“We do plan to go ahead with the next couple of weeks so there’s still fun to look forward to,” Palmer said.

The Fire and Ice celebration will continue on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Plans for the upcoming dates remain unchanged, and Garden Time has donated a warming hut for people to use.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

