A downed power line was blamed for a power outage that knocked out electricity to more than 4,000 National Grid customers in central Warren County for 7 hours Saturday.

National Grid customers in Bolton and Warrensburg were without power from around 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. after winds caused tree damage to lines in a tough-to-access area, a company spokesman said.

"The duration of the outage was due in large part to the location of the issue and the time to get to the site," said National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella.

The business district in the hamlet of Bolton Landing was among the areas affected.

On Sunday, about 200 customers in Moreau lost power for more than 12 hours because of a problem with an underground electric cable, Stella said.

