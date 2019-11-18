Two rounds of winter weather will cause some road issues until Tuesday morning for parts of the region.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain expected. Freezing rain is expected Monday afternoon, with rain and then a change to snow early Tuesday.
An inch or so of snow and sleet is expected in Glens Falls, but more snow is likely to the north and in higher elevations. Expect travel issues Tuesday morning.
