'We'll read to you again soon': Preschool teachers hold virtual story time with students at home

GLENS FALLS — Pre-K teacher Danielle Volks pulled out the book, “A Big Guy Took My Ball,” by Mo Willems, and started to read it on her couch sitting next to her son, William, and their dog, Grace.

She put on her glasses and read the book to her students at First Presbyterian Preschool in Glens Falls. The school has been posting one video every day from the staff of 10 teachers and assistants.

About 70 families attend the preschool, which is presently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really hard to be away from all of them, and they don’t fully understand what the world is going through,” Volks said.

The idea came from another teacher at the preschool, Mindy Hess, who was sending videos of story time with her students through the Remind app.

When Preschool Director Samantha Meyer found out, she encouraged all the teachers to make daily videos for her to share on the preschool’s Facebook page.

Teachers have not only been reading books, but also have been doing crafts with their students.