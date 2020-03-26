'We'll read to you again soon': Preschool teachers hold virtual story time with students at home

GLENS FALLS — Pre-K teacher Danielle Volks pulled out the book, “A Big Guy Took My Ball,” by Mo Willems, and started to read it on her couch sitting next to her son, William, and their dog, Grace.
She put on her glasses and read the book to her students at First Presbyterian Preschool in Glens Falls. The school has been posting one video every day from the staff of 10 teachers and assistants.
About 70 families attend the preschool, which is presently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really hard to be away from all of them, and they don’t fully understand what the world is going through,” Volks said.
The idea came from another teacher at the preschool, Mindy Hess, who was sending videos of story time with her students through the Remind app.
When Preschool Director Samantha Meyer found out, she encouraged all the teachers to make daily videos for her to share on the preschool’s Facebook page.
Teachers have not only been reading books, but also have been doing crafts with their students.
“The families seem to really love it,” Meyer said.” They have been posting little comments saying their kids have just absolutely loved seeing their teachers and hearing their voices and things like that.”
It’s so important for teachers to stay connected with the preschool families, Meyer said, and equally as important for the kids.
“In kind of this unsettling time, it’s really important for them to see their teachers, hear their voices, to know that they’re OK,” Meyer said. “All our teachers are saying, ‘We really miss you guys, we hope to see you soon.’ So I think just hearing those things from their teachers is really comforting.”
While Volks is grateful for the time she has home with her 8-year-old son right now, she said she definitely misses her students. She and William are planning a video where they collect rocks outside and paint them to make pet rocks.
“It’s definitely a happy moment in our lives to be able to make the videos,” she said, “and then interact with the families on Facebook.”
Volks finished reading the Mo Willems book and said, “Bye boys and girls. We’ll read to you again soon. Have a great day.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
