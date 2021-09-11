'We live with the loss': Glens Falls community remembers 9/11

Mayor Dan Hall, in a speech honoring first responders, thanked the city’s emergency personnel for the commitment they make to others on a daily basis.

“Let us honor the first responders. The brave firefighters, police officers, EMT's and paramedics, members of our armed forces and even civilians who put others first and risked it all to save lives,” he said. “These are the heroes of Sept. 11. Their courage inspires us and offers us hope that good outshines evil.”

Moments later, first responders at the event would demonstrate their commitment to others when one of their own fainted during the ceremony. Smith rushed from the stage to assist. He was joined by Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel and other emergency personnel in attendance.

The individual was taken by ambulance to Glens Falls Hospital.

Schrammel, in prepared remarks of his own, said that even though 20 years have passed, the feelings from 9/11 still feel fresh in his mind.

He asked the crowd to continue to honor those lost and said he struggled to find the right words to express how he feels.

"I realized no matter what I say I can never do justice to the events and loss of that day," he said. "I realized what truly matters is that we all came here today in solidarity to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001."

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

