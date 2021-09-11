'We live with the loss': Glens Falls community remembers 9/11

GLENS FALLS — Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, dozens gathered in City Park to commemorate the thousands of lives lost that day, and to ensure the events that changed the course of U.S. history would never be forgotten.
Sidewalks were lined with solemn spectators as a small procession made up of area first responders snaked its way through the downtown area before stopping at the park, where a remembrance ceremony was held.
Some applauded those who marched, while others were heard saying, “Thank you.”
As the crowd assembled and the series of guest speakers made their way to the park’s gazebo, where they would give speeches reflecting on the events of that day and honoring those who laid down their own lives to save others, a small child looked up at a woman standing next to him and asked a question.
“Were you alive on 9/11?” he said.
“I was,” the woman responded, as she appeared to fight back tears.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when four airliners hijacked by a group of 19 terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a rural field in Pennsylvania.
Thousands of first responders and civilian volunteers would descend on Ground Zero in the days following the attacks to aid in the rescue effort and assist in whatever way they could. Many would later die from diseases caused by the contaminated debris at the site.
Those actions were not lost on the Rev. Patricia Girard, chaplain of the Glens Falls Fire Department, who called for unity amid a nation many consider divided along partisan lines, during her opening remarks.
“The bravery and kindness shown on that fateful day by hundreds of brave human beings was observed on TV stations across our land. Many of those kind souls paid with their lives,” she said. “As a nation, we have worked hard to replace and recover from the terrible loss, damage and heartache experienced on that day. Pray as we will, loved ones cannot be replaced. We live with the loss.”
Members from the Glens Falls fire and police departments participated in the procession. They were joined by volunteers from Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge, South Queensbury, West Glens Falls and Hudson Falls fire departments.
The New York Army National Guard in Queensbury and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were also on hand during the event. The Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drum band and musicians Kenny T. Fully and D.C. Steve also performed during the ceremony.
Rachel Seeber, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, presented a proclamation honoring the city’s fire department and declaring the day “Sept. 11 Day of Service and Remembrance” throughout the county.
Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough and Glens Falls Police Chief Jarred Smith also spoke at the ceremony.
Mayor Dan Hall, in a speech honoring first responders, thanked the city’s emergency personnel for the commitment they make to others on a daily basis.
“Let us honor the first responders. The brave firefighters, police officers, EMT's and paramedics, members of our armed forces and even civilians who put others first and risked it all to save lives,” he said. “These are the heroes of Sept. 11. Their courage inspires us and offers us hope that good outshines evil.”
Moments later, first responders at the event would demonstrate their commitment to others when one of their own fainted during the ceremony. Smith rushed from the stage to assist. He was joined by Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel and other emergency personnel in attendance.
The individual was taken by ambulance to Glens Falls Hospital.
Schrammel, in prepared remarks of his own, said that even though 20 years have passed, the feelings from 9/11 still feel fresh in his mind.
He asked the crowd to continue to honor those lost and said he struggled to find the right words to express how he feels.
"I realized no matter what I say I can never do justice to the events and loss of that day," he said. "I realized what truly matters is that we all came here today in solidarity to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001."
