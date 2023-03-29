HUDSON FALLS — The energy inside the Sandy Hill Arts Center meeting room on Wednesday afternoon differed slightly from the Tuesday night meeting in the same space with the same presentation from the men behind the proposed Saratoga Biochar Solutions facility.

Local community members gathered again to voice concerns about the project now before the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but this time even those against it, thanked the panel for holding the meetings.

The company is required by the state DEC to hold public participation meetings in order to complete its applications for air and solid waste permits. Bryce Meeker, president of Northeastern Biochar Solutions and Saratoga Biochar Solutions, Chief Operating Officer Lee Wulfekuhle, CEO Raymond Apy and Andrew Millspaugh, a hired engineer for the project, spoke to the locals during two, three-hour meetings. Patrick Ellis from Casella Waste Management was also in the audience for both meetings to answer questions about transporting and origin of the biosolids.

Tom Masso spoke at the Tuesday meeting citing many of The Post-Star articles written in conjunction with the Lee Enterprises Community Services Journalism team about the project. He spoke again on Wednesday, but began by thanking the men.

Several meeting attendees even said the company swayed them to believe the project might not be as bad as they initially thought, but they still say “not Moreau.”

“Moreau is not the guinea pig; we have to start somewhere. We want to roll this out across the nation, but we have to get it started so others can see it as well. We are not here to harm. We are here to help,” Meeker reassured the small crowd gathered on Wednesday.

Despite the smaller turnout at the second day meeting — with 70 in the room on Tuesday and 50 online at the peak— and some familiar faces that have opposed the project since its proposal returning, the dialogue in the room was lighter at times. Therese Gillis, of Hands of the Hudson, even suggested Meeker run for president, as he “tries very hard to always find an answer.”

However, she was not only there to suggest the next big move for the president of the company. Near the end of the meeting, which ran 30 minutes past its scheduled end, she stepped up to the microphone several times.

“There are a lot of passionate people involved in this, yourself included Bryce, and sometimes it gets long-winded, but we’re all passionate and that’s what brings us here,” Gillis began. “A lot of us in attendance last night stayed up until the wee hours of the night researching. We didn’t sleep all night, but maybe if we can get you to consider these things, it wasn’t for nothing.”

'The cleanup crew’: Leaders behind controversial NY biochar business have ties to troubled Nebraska ethanol plant, Iowa sludge dispute Saratoga Biochar Solutions say they can safely turn sewage sludge into a “revolutionary new bio-fertilizer,” but two of the company's corporate officers have been in leadership roles with companies that have generated environmental concerns from state regulators, former neighbors or both.

Gilles spoke after Cynthia Roberts, a young Hudson Falls mom, expressed her concerns about what the emissions could possibly mean down the line for her children.

“I’m from Fort Edward. I was born here and I stayed here, and I really think you will be long gone in 30 years. I would be about 97, but my grandchildren live just two blocks from me and that’s our concern. Your kids aren’t here,” Gillis said. “We’ve already withstood enough in this region so, I understand that it has to go somewhere. I think it’s a wonderful concept if you guys can make this work — hats off, because we need it. We just don’t need it here.”

Tracy Frisch, a key figure behind the Article 78 lawsuit filed against the Moreau Planning Board and Saratoga Biochar Solutions that is currently being heard by a judge in state Supreme Court of Saratoga County, even found some common ground with the company regarding removing PFAs from food-grade plastics.

The man who lives closest to the the proposed site, George Padron, also thanked the Biochar executives for the continued dialogue and opening the meeting up for in-person attendance, but he still voiced his concerns about the continuous monitoring of stack emissions the company agreed to.

Not all who climbed to the fifth floor of the Sandy Hill Arts Center were opposed to the project. Brigid Martin, Moreau’s town historian and South Glens Falls resident, excitedly asked “when will you be open?” when her time came to speak. Martin was originally commenting via Zoom, but joined the meeting in person for the last hour.

She accused many of the project’s critics of lying and raved about the “cutting-edge technology” Saratoga Biochar Solutions promises to demonstrate and the jobs the facility will bring to Moreau, which Apy said would be only about 12 to 13 at first. The company has already received employment inquiries.

“The industrial park is an investment that the town of Moreau has been making for a number of years and it’s been left vacant, so I appreciate you people coming to the town with cutting-edge technology that’s gonna clean up the environment,” Martin said at the meeting. “I apologize for the way you’ve been treated in our town and by people that don’t live in our town.”

Former Moreau Town Supervisor Harry Gutheil also spoke about his concerns with the decisions surrounding the proposal.

“I’m disappointed and I think the Planning Board was misguided on the advice they got not to hire a third-party consultant. I don’t think anybody here realizes the complexity of this situation and I wouldn’t expect the volunteer members of the Planning Board to have the expertise to do all this on their own. They put themselves in a position to make their decisions very dependent on DEC, and at DEC, the air quality divisions are generally underfunded and understaffed so, when it comes to monitoring, shutting someone down and getting a quick response, I can almost bet money it won’t be there,” Gutheil said. “I’m gonna leave here with even more concerns than when I came.”