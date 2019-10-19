GLENS FALLS — For most stunt performers, understanding physics and being acutely aware of their body means walking away uninjured after getting hit repeatedly by fists, vehicles or falling debris.
“For me, it’s the math and science of it,” said stunt woman Cheryl Lewis, one of four panelists at a special event for the Adirondack Film Festival. Lewis has stunt-doubled for Queen Latifah. “If I have a high fall, I have to calculate how far away the air bag needs to be from the side of the building.”
On Saturday afternoon, four stunt performers — Alexa Marcigliano, Grant Koo, Cheryl Lewis and Becca GT — shared inside stories with Adirondack Film Festival participants during The Stunt Panel at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. The discussion was moderated by filmmaker Tim Cooper.
These performers, who often double for film and TV stars, make a living dying, crashing, jumping off buildings and falling down stairs.
“Face it,” said Grant Koo. “We eat concrete for a living ... but ultimately, safety is on our minds. We want to return to our families.”
Despite such death-defying work, the panelists said they have not had major injuries. Still, they all agreed they are often bruised and scared from repeatedly faling down stairs or crashing into windshields.
Their combined national film and TV credits total over 200, including “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man” and “The Blacklist.”
In this behind-the-scenes look at an often hidden aspect of film making, the stunt performers talked about some wild rides, crashes and on-the-job details.
And sometimes it’s easy, like the time Marcigliano had to throw a foam rock at something because the main actor could not throw it far enough.
Or when Becca GT had to keep swinging a 2 by 4 at a door.
“The things is, it was made of rubber,” she said, explaining that if she did not hold it on the door, it would bounce back.
Film festival organizer Chad Rabinovitz said that they decided on the stunt panel because its an aspect of film making that most people know nothing about.
Take a “car hit,” for example.
When getting hit by a moving vehicle, the stunt performer must go over the hood to the windshield and roll off onto the concrete. They all said they have to calculate how to avoid any protruding metal and how to land when the driver turns the wheel.
Lewis talked about a particular “car hit.”
“It was a 1960 Cadillac; they are big cars and the grill is flat and there is a hood ornament,” she said, explaining that this was what the industry calls a kill hit.
Crediting her years of dance training, Lewis said she knew she would have to perform an upward lift and keep her weight off the leg closest to the car.
“It all sounds so beautiful,” said Becca GT, laughing. “In reality, it’s a big crunch.”
Back to the Cadillac, Lewis continued, saying that to get ready for the hit, she would run alongside the driver to get a feel for the pacing.
“I don’t practice the hits,” she said. “But I will train for them ... I prepare my body for impact, I do push-ups on my knuckles. The bones have to be prepared for impact.”
The others agreed.
The performers talked about working as a body double and how a good stunt performer learns to shield their face in the stunt.
Becca GT shared a time she stunt doubled for Emma Stone.
“Woody Allen congratulated her for such a great job,” she said.
And they all laughed, agreeing that when spouses, friends and directors can’t tell if it is the stunt performer or the actor, they have done a good job.
Still, it is a profession of on again, off again work. And that’s why they keep their phones on all the time, just in case they get a call from a stunt coordinator.
“I was training in the gym,” said Lewis. “I went back to my phone, there was a gig in Hawaii but in the 30 minute time I did not have my phone, they moved on and gave it to someone else.”
As far as tips for filmmakers?
Include more women in action roles.
“Help to normalize women into these roles,” said Marcigliano. Women firefighters and cops do exist. There is no reason there should be 28 men and one woman.”
Think about the time of day stunts are scheduled.
“Don’t leave the stunt for the end of the day,” said Lewis. “We have to prepare our bodies. The colder it is, the harder the ground is, 6 p.m. versus 3 a.m., they both are dark, but one is warmer.”
Stunts are not as expensive as one might think.
“Stunt performers bring so much action to your film.” said Becca GT.
