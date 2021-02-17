'We are thrilled': State says amusement parks, indoor entertainment can open in spring at reduced capacity

Amusement parks, arcades, and indoor entertainment like the escape rooms at Aviation Mall, can open this spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
The decision came a week after the state was sued by the owners of dozens of laser tag arenas, trampoline parks, arcades and other indoor amusement parks. They argued that if casinos and indoor dining could operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic, it made no sense to keep indoor amusement parks closed.
Those activities have been closed since last March. Initially, operators had expected to open last July 1, when the Capital Region entered Phase Four of the state’s reopening plan. They were kept closed then, at a time in which cases throughout the state were low.
The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations statewide are much higher now.
On July 1, 875 people in New York state tested positive. On Feb. 16, 6,092 people tested positive.
The difference is even more stark in the Capital Region, where people largely stayed home or socially distanced throughout the summer. The region was essentially flat from June through October in terms of the percent of positive tests daily. On June 1, 29 people tested positive. On July 1, it was roughly the same, at 37 people. On Oct. 31, there were 87 positive tests.
But at the same time, in other states, cases skyrocketed after businesses that drew crowds were allowed to reopen.
The challenge now will be opening safety. Great Escape, which had developed a plan last summer, will reveal the details publicly on Friday, spokesman Jason Lee said.
At Fun Spot, co-owner Keith Ferraro was taken by surprise by the news. He was able to reopen roller-skating under the state’s gym rules, but many amenities at his complex have been closed since last March, including the go-karts.
“Thank you for brightening my day,” he said to a Post-Star reporter who gave him the news.
But he was reserving comment until he saw the state’s detailed rules. He, and many others, were burned last summer when they prepared to open outdoor recreation when the region entered Phase Four on July 1. Just days before that date, state officials quietly told amusement park operators that they couldn’t open. Fun Spot had already gotten its go-karts ready for the big day, and others had already hired their normal summer workforce in expectation of reopening.
Six Flags reopened portions of The Great Escape Lodge’s indoor water park when pools were allowed to open, and has kept it running ever since despite not being allowed to open the waterslides.
“We are thrilled about today’s announcement that we can reopen our gates and invite guests back to our property for what will surely be an incredible summer,” spokesman Jason Lee said. “We are grateful for the support and confidence that both Warren County and state government officials have in our reopening plans, which prioritize the health and well-being of our guests and team members.”
Great Escape will hire more than 1,000 people to run the theme park this summer, he said.
Late Wednesday, Six Flags received detailed guidance from the state and was working on its plans for an announcement Friday. In other states, Six Flags had all customers reserve tickets in advance and staggered their entrance times so that there would not be a crowd at the gate.
Owners of smaller operations were also breathing a sign of relief.
At the Lake George RV Park, the new rules mean the Route 149 business can reopen its arcade room, which has 15 to 20 games.
“We’ve been anxiously waiting,” said General Manager Gary Thornquist. “We’ll do whatever is necessary.”
Children love the arcade, as do families who play together, and it’s a good rainy day activity as well, he said. He is confident it is not dangerous in terms of coronavirus, either.
“It is a safe activity,” he said. “Our arcade is large, so there’s plenty of room to spread out.”
And it matters to the RV park’s bottom line as well.
“It’s a source of some revenue,” he said. “We have a large investment in games here.”
Arcades in the village of Lake George and at hotels will also be able to reopen.
“To those businesses it’s been a devastating blow,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. “They did safety plans, they removed machines … some of them, that’s their only livelihood.”
She’s been hearing from them regularly.
“There was several very upset folks when casinos were allowed to open — that’s just adult amusement,” she said.
So she was delighted by Cuomo’s announcement Wednesday.
“This is great news,” she said. “We’ve been lobbying for this since last June.”
Indoor entertainment can open on March 26 at 25% capacity. Outdoor amusement parks can open April 9 at 33% capacity.
Rides and attractions in which people can’t be separated must stay closed, and tickets must be sold in advance.
Operators must stagger entry and exit to avoid crowds.
In addition, the state will require the standard coronavirus rules: masks must be worn, people must have their temperature checked and high-touch areas must be cleaned frequently.
