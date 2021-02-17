'We are thrilled': State says amusement parks, indoor entertainment can open in spring at reduced capacity

The challenge now will be opening safety. Great Escape, which had developed a plan last summer, will reveal the details publicly on Friday, spokesman Jason Lee said.

At Fun Spot, co-owner Keith Ferraro was taken by surprise by the news. He was able to reopen roller-skating under the state’s gym rules, but many amenities at his complex have been closed since last March, including the go-karts.

“Thank you for brightening my day,” he said to a Post-Star reporter who gave him the news.

But he was reserving comment until he saw the state’s detailed rules. He, and many others, were burned last summer when they prepared to open outdoor recreation when the region entered Phase Four on July 1. Just days before that date, state officials quietly told amusement park operators that they couldn’t open. Fun Spot had already gotten its go-karts ready for the big day, and others had already hired their normal summer workforce in expectation of reopening.

Six Flags reopened portions of The Great Escape Lodge’s indoor water park when pools were allowed to open, and has kept it running ever since despite not being allowed to open the waterslides.