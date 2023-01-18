'We are on the rise': Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins delivers State of the City address

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins focused his 2023 State of the City address on taxes, future projects and efficiency of city services and departments, as he starts his second year as the city's leader.

He began on Wednesday by looking back at the last decade in Glens Falls, regarding the history of tax rates in the city and credited the work of former mayors Dan Hall and Jack Diamond.

"Let me first go on record saying no tax is a good tax and that any tax increase is too much, but I am still impressed by the budgeting of my predecessors. Over the last decade, the total city tax increase on this average home valued at $150,000 was only $237. That's less than a $24 increase each year," Collins told the crowd of about 50 people inside City Hall on Wednesday.

He said overall in 2022, the property tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value decreased from $13.49 to $8.38.

Collins said that the taxes from residents of the city of less than 4 square miles support both paid police and fire departments, which he added are both in need of new recruits.

The mayor also reminded the crowd of a study conducted in 2022 that analyzed crime statistics and comparative crime rates and "showed that Glens Falls was the safest city in the United States."

He said he does not believe the city has seen an increase in crime over the past year, but said because of the size of Glens Falls, all crime is reported and publicized.

Collins claimed part of the reason for the relatively small tax increases over the past 10 to 15 years is the number of vacancies that exist in city positions, more specifically 45 full-time and eight part-time positions.

"Many of those positions will never come back. For those who may remember, the city had an open pickup of yard debris year-round, but now you can understand why the time frame is limited to just a few weeks a year," Collins said. "We don't have the staff to keep it up anymore and the attrition cuts across most departments."

Collins noted that the Recreation Department supervisor position has been vacant for 12 years and the tourism director was only supposed to serve as an interim director, but he vowed to focus on tourism and marketing of the city in 2023.

"We are a bustling, vibrant city and our downtown looks amazing. Those positive changes will continue as our South Street revitalization finally starts, new businesses continue to open and long-established businesses continue to invest in our wonderful city," he said.

Collins thanked all of the 16 department heads by name for guiding him through his first year in office and "making him aware of all the moving parts" of the city.

He also praised the Common Council for "not allowing party politics to have any place" in their chambers.

Looking back on 2022, Collins said he was focused on keeping the "positive momentum" of the city going.

"Currently, city staff are administering 39 grants to move infrastructure and our neighborhoods forward and we are always looking for more," he said. "Secondly, we need to improve efficiencies in each department in order to keep spending down and examine our opportunities for consolidation of services, all while providing essential services and keeping our city tax rate as low as possible."

Collins cited the upcoming merger of Greater Glens Falls Transit with the Capital District Transportation Authority, or CDTA, which serves the Albany area, as a step in the right direction for transportation in Glens Falls and the surrounding communities.

"Many people wouldn't know that Greater Glens Falls Transit, developed by none other than Ed Bartholomew, is an anomaly, to have a city-run transportation authority. First of all, it's really small and the fact that it's run by the city is very unusual. So, what we've done is struggled over the last several years, especially during COVID, to keep drivers and keep routes going," the mayor said.

He was also eager to update the crowd on the progress of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, which includes projects on South Street set to break ground this spring. The projects, which include commercial and residential space, total over $36 million in investments for the city.

"Of course, there is also the event and market center on South. We are working toward the final design decisions and approvals from the state of New York and plan to break ground this spring," Collins said.

The mayor also addressed some of the not-so-pretty statistics in the city.

"Glens Falls has plenty of challenges. Roughly 50% of our residents have an annual income that places them in HUD's (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) "need of service" (category). Glens Falls is the center of services for not only Warren County, but also northern Washington and northern Saratoga county. The city hosts 90% of the providers of human services for those in need in our region. As a community, we need to make sure we do all we can to help those down and out, especially those facing homeless or dealing with issues of substance abuse and mental illness. We cannot and will not ignore those in need," he said.

Collins listed his goals for 2023:

Investing in parks

Local waterfront revitalization

Event and market center

Engage community residents and leaders

Complete merger between GGFT and CDTA

Improve communications from the city

Increased collaboration with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, the city's Business Improvement District, the Civic Center Coalition and the Downtown Business Collaborative

"The reality is Glens Falls has so much going for it; we are growing, we are vibrant and we are on the rise," Collins said of the city.