If you go

WHAT: Rogers Island Visitors Center

WHEN: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the archaeological field school, which runs July 8 through Aug. 16. Tours of the island and field work site will happen at 1 p.m. daily, starting July 15, but call head to confirm

WHERE: 11 Rogers Island Drive, Fort Edward

COST: Admission to the center is $5 for adults over 18. Tour of the island is free

MORE INFO: Call (518) 747-3693 or go to rogersisland.org