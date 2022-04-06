'We are asking for action': Johnsburg residents call for independent firm to look at reval data

JOHNSBURG — The town's first reassessment in over 70 years was a topic of discussion once again during the Town Board meeting on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, which was held in the Johnsburg Central School auditorium due to the expected turnout, residents raised concerns regarding the findings from the revaluation.

Resident Jim Jetson suggested a resolution be considered by the board to hire an expert independent firm to work for the town to survey a larger group of properties and take the data from the survey and compare those numbers with those from Town Assessor Letitia Williams.

"That would validate it or show us that what's going on is not right," Jetson said to the board.

The board motioned to vote on the suggested resolution. It resulted in a vote of 2-2, meaning the resolution did not pass. After the vote, a member in the audience was heard saying, "You'll never get another vote from me."

Board members Gene Arsenault and Arnold Stevens voted "no" on the resolution. Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan was traveling and did not attend the meeting. She said in an email on Wednesday that she is currently on a vacation on the West Coast with family, which she noted had been scheduled for a while.

Arsenault, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said his vote was a "no" for the time being because the board consists of the four members and Hogan.

"I think the discussion tonight, as I said before, was very helpful with good information. I'm not going to make an impulse vote without having a chance to consult with the other board members and Supervisor Andrea Hogan," he said.

Stevens stated that at the start of the reassessment process, board members were asked if they were confident in the person they hired to do the job. Williams was hired by the town to keep the revaluation in-house, saving the town between $100,000 and $200,000, according to Hogan.

Stevens said that at the time his answer to that question was yes.

"I still stand behind that. I still have confidence in her ability. I have confidence in the numbers that she has generated," he said.

The crowd expressed their displeasure with Stevens' response.

Residents in the crowd during the meeting made it clear that they were not asking for Williams to be fired from her job or for the data she collected for the revaluation to be thrown away. They want an outside independent firm to look at the numbers and data collected.

Jetson spoke to the board for just under 30 minutes about his concerns with the revaluation. He said he had spoken to Christine Hayes, the assessor for the town of Horicon, about the situation in Johnsburg.

Jetson said he asked Hayes about doing the reassessment in-house. He said that she told him that it is worth the price of having an outside firm do the reassessment.

"You need to listen to the people. We are asking for action. We are asking for trust in this process to be restored. Mistakes have been made," Jetson said. "I am asking you, I think the people here are asking you, bring in a professional company separate of our assessor's office."

The board asked Jetson if he was in attendance speaking on behalf of any other party or if he was just representing himself. He asked the people in attendance to raise their hands if he had brought up issues they shared with him.

"I spoke for these people," Jetson said.

Town Board member Peter Olesheski, who voted "yes" on the proposed resolution, said that continuing the discussion at the meeting wouldn't get anyone anywhere. He asked the community to let the board meet and discuss what can be done next.

Members of the audience continued to ask about the resolution that did not pass.

"The answer right now is a 'no,'" Olesheski said. "And it can't possibly become a 'yes' unless we can have a conversation amongst ourselves and see if we can come to some sort of a consensus."

Hogan on Wednesday responded by email when a Post-Star reporter asked how she would have voted if she had been in attendance during Tuesday's meeting.

"I understand the concern expressed by some, but also understand the responsibility to support the assessor in fair valuation for everyone in the community," she wrote.

Hogan stated that the data that the town is working with is preliminary and changing. She said the next step is for property owners to follow the process.

The town of Johnsburg will hold a meeting to provide information on how to navigate the Board of Assessment Review process. The meeting will be May 12 at the Tannery Pond Community Center auditorium, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting will also include discussion on the current state of housing in Warren County by the Warren County Economic Development Corp. and a question-and-answer period with the Town Board.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

