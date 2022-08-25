'We are a family': Staffers, volunteers keep fair running smoothly

EASTON — Brenda Facin is a walking, talking map for anyone who enters the Washington County Fair office.

"We're direction people," said Facin, who staffs the front desk inside the fair office.

Facin is just one of many paid employees who help make the fair run smoothly, and in her case, make sure people find their way to the sheep barn.

“It certainly can be overwhelming, but you just take a lot of deep breaths,” Facin said, “because these people are here to have a good time, and they’re not here to be a pain in the neck.”

The fair is like another world, she said, and the fair staff is like her family.

“We are a family, and we certainly have our moments,” she said, “but in the end we’re working together to make it a great fair.”

Rebecca Breese was a baby when she started going to the Washington County Fair. Now she brings her 2-year-old daughter.

“She’ll be the fourth generation, and my story is not unique in any shape or capacity,” said Breese, the fair co-general manager. “The people in the back room, they’re multi-generations. They’re in their 80s, and they’re still kicking and helping to make this fair happen and ensure that is preserved for future generations.”

While rides are spinning, fair food is consumed and animals are shown, there is a dedicated group of paid employees and volunteers working at the fair and inside the fair office making sure it all goes smoothly.

“Our fair staff is extremely passionate about what we do here,” Breese said. “You cannot work for the fair … without really, really loving and believing in what the fair is all about.”

The fair boasts more than 200 paid staff during fair week, including people working in the parking lots and greeters, as well as nearly 1,000 volunteers.

“There’s an army of volunteers that stay here until 1, 2 in the morning, to make sure that we have everything put together to fight again the next day,” she said.

The staff has to find ways to quickly pivot when faced with challenges like cellphone service and technology.

The biggest challenge this year has been supply chain problems, especially when the fair staff is awaiting delivery of essential items like toilet paper, soap and garbage bags.

“When it comes to purchasing and expected delivery dates … we have stuff that we order months and months and months and months in advance and you’re crossing your toes and fingers hoping that it’s going to show up,” Breese said.

They only get one shot to get it right.

“We get the one week and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, and that’s really kind of devastating, to be honest,” Breese said. “But at the same time, it’s also what makes this place so special.”

This year, the fair office looks a little different. Officials took down some walls, added lighting and rearrange the office space to include the fair store, which used to be housed in a deteriorating Amish shed.

The fair store, which traditionally sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, signs and plushies, added this year glassware, giant enamel coffee mugs, Mason jars and different items bearing the fair logo.

The store is also air-conditioned.

Fair officials are relaunching a capital campaign to raise $200,000 to build a new show barn. The campaign originally kicked off in January 2020, but the pandemic stalled the fundraising.

The fair has been showing cattle in a tent, which has worked great unless there is bad weather.

In the off-season, groups often ask to host events at the fairgrounds. Right now, the fair cannot accommodate them all.

“They’re looking for a larger building with a hard-surfaced floor with lighting and ability to bring in seating, and we really don’t have that at this point,” she said. “Our commercial barn and sheep barn are great for a couple hundred people, but not for anything really large.”

“We’re trying to get the momentum back,” Breese said.