 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

'We are a family': Staffers, volunteers keep fair running smoothly

  • 0
Events of the day

Mary-Ann Ferree announces events of the day inside the fair office at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon. 

EASTON — Brenda Facin is a walking, talking map for anyone who enters the Washington County Fair office.

"We're direction people," said Facin, who staffs the front desk inside the fair office. 

Facin is just one of many paid employees who help make the fair run smoothly, and in her case, make sure people find their way to the sheep barn.

“It certainly can be overwhelming, but you just take a lot of deep breaths,” Facin said, “because these people are here to have a good time, and they’re not here to be a pain in the neck.”

The fair is like another world, she said, and the fair staff is like her family.

“We are a family, and we certainly have our moments,” she said, “but in the end we’re working together to make it a great fair.”

People are also reading…

Rebecca Breese was a baby when she started going to the Washington County Fair. Now she brings her 2-year-old daughter.

Washington County Fair office

Jill Greening, the entry secretary, works in her office at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon. 

“She’ll be the fourth generation, and my story is not unique in any shape or capacity,” said Breese, the fair co-general manager. “The people in the back room, they’re multi-generations. They’re in their 80s, and they’re still kicking and helping to make this fair happen and ensure that is preserved for future generations.”

While rides are spinning, fair food is consumed and animals are shown, there is a dedicated group of paid employees and volunteers working at the fair and inside the fair office making sure it all goes smoothly.

“Our fair staff is extremely passionate about what we do here,” Breese said. “You cannot work for the fair … without really, really loving and believing in what the fair is all about.”

The fair boasts more than 200 paid staff during fair week, including people working in the parking lots and greeters, as well as nearly 1,000 volunteers.

“There’s an army of volunteers that stay here until 1, 2 in the morning, to make sure that we have everything put together to fight again the next day,” she said.

The staff has to find ways to quickly pivot when faced with challenges like cellphone service and technology.

Fair office

Mary-Ann Ferree announces events of the day inside the fair office at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon. 

The biggest challenge this year has been supply chain problems, especially when the fair staff is awaiting delivery of essential items like toilet paper, soap and garbage bags.

“When it comes to purchasing and expected delivery dates … we have stuff that we order months and months and months and months in advance and you’re crossing your toes and fingers hoping that it’s going to show up,” Breese said.

They only get one shot to get it right.

Fair store

Part of the fair office was turned into a bigger and air-conditioned fair store this year at the Washington County Fair. 

“We get the one week and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, and that’s really kind of devastating, to be honest,” Breese said. “But at the same time, it’s also what makes this place so special.”

This year, the fair office looks a little different. Officials took down some walls, added lighting and rearrange the office space to include the fair store, which used to be housed in a deteriorating Amish shed.

The fair store, which traditionally sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, signs and plushies, added this year glassware, giant enamel coffee mugs, Mason jars and different items bearing the fair logo.

The store is also air-conditioned.

Fair officials are relaunching a capital campaign to raise $200,000 to build a new show barn. The campaign originally kicked off in January 2020, but the pandemic stalled the fundraising.

The fair has been showing cattle in a tent, which has worked great unless there is bad weather.

In the off-season, groups often ask to host events at the fairgrounds. Right now, the fair cannot accommodate them all.

“They’re looking for a larger building with a hard-surfaced floor with lighting and ability to bring in seating, and we really don’t have that at this point,” she said. “Our commercial barn and sheep barn are great for a couple hundred people, but not for anything really large.”

“We’re trying to get the momentum back,” Breese said.

Ring-A-Bottle

Hudson Kirshenbaum, 10, tosses a ring at the Ring-A-Bottle game at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon while his grandparents Patty and Larry Kirshenbaum look on. 
Lunch

Holden Irwin, 2, of Greenwich, watches a mother pig feed her piglets at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon. 
Face painting

Raleigh Marcotte, 7, of Warrensburg, gets her face painted like a werewolf by Amanda Wescott at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon.
Ducks in a row

Atticus Lyle, 4, and his brother Zayden, 3, of Petersburgh, pick ducks at the Washington County Fair on Thursday. 
Washington County oxen

Oxen rest at the Washington County Fair on Thursday.
Washington County Fair

Two cows pose for a photograph at the Washington County Fair on Thursday.
Washington County goats

A goat takes a look around the goat barn at the Washington County Fair on Thursday afternoon. 
Farmer in training

Griffin Sawtelle, 3, transfers dirt into his John Deere dump truck at the Washington County Fair on Thursday. Griffin, from Riverside Family Farm in Easton, was at the fair with his Jersey cow named Flame. 
Say cheese

Mary Rowe takes a picture of her husband Clifford, a retired police officer and correction officer who lives in Green Island, at the Washington County Fair on Thursday. 

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

FAIR NOTEBOOK

  • Just outside the Entertainment Tent where the Adirondack Fiddlers were performing was the U.S. Army Special Operations recruiting trailer, staffed by Sgt. 1st Class Bradley and Lt. Douglas (they preferred not to give their first names). Lt. Douglas was leading visitors through the simulators and displays inside the trailer, which included an M4 gunfire simulator, two parachute landing simulators with virtual reality goggles, a helicopter simulator with a video screen, and a convoy simulator. The convoy simulator “puts you in a lieutenant’s position and asks you to make decisions,” Douglas said. Visitors, mostly young men but a few veterans, too, enjoyed both the experience and the air conditioning inside the trailer. Bradley said the Army’s target group is young men and women ages 16 to 38, who generally come later in the day. He was overseeing a challenge where participants could earn small prizes based on the number of push-ups they completed. “There are a lot of little kids taking the push-up challenge,” Bradley said. “They’re doing so many that I ran out of water bottles to give them.” The trailer will be open starting at noon for the rest of fair week.
  • With the addition of the Craft Beverage Corral several years ago, the County Bounty Building has turned a focus on Washington County craft beverages. Tastings, for fairgoers ages 21 and up, are available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and beverages by the glass from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. “People look at noon and come back at 4 p.m. for full glasses,” said Rodrigo Solar, co-owner of Melo Moon Cider in Easton. “The early crowd is people who are more interested in what we do. The drinking crowd will be later.” Solar and his wife, Amanda, craft their cider from wild apples that grow on their land and ferment it with naturally occurring yeast. “It’s a very traditional method that makes a very traditional dry cider,” he said. Melo Moon is one of eight brewers, distillers, cider houses and vineyards at the fair. “We’re using the landscape to do something unique and terroir-oriented,” Solar said, using the French term for the distinctive flavor produced by local conditions. “We’re bringing different flavor profiles out to the public.”

— Evan Lawrence

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hudson River drawdown

Hudson River drawdown

The low levels of the Hudson River west of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 bridge have exposed riverbanks, drainage pipes, the under…

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News