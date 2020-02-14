WCC to deed dewatering access points to IDA

While the WCC offer to deed the access points may bridge one hurdle, the issue of who will take the road and replace a temporary bridge, now owned by the EPA, for $1.2 million, remains unsolved.

“This is the first step, we had to get access before we could do anything else,” Middleton said.

The EPA owns a nearly 2-mile stretch of road between the two access points. The EPA would donate the road to a municipality — Washington County, the town of Fort Edward or Kingsbury — but no one wants to take on the burden until the bridge is replaced.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the IDA, said the agency will consider accepting the roadway from the EPA at its next board meeting on Tuesday.

Also on Thursday, O’Connor asked the board members of the Local Property Development Corp. to consider entering into an option agreement with WCC for the purchase of a small parcel at the site that lies between the loop road, which goes around the site and enters the village, and the wharf on the Hudson River.

“WCC purchase offer is $50,000 for that piece of property for a 20-year term,” said O’Connor.

Davidson added, “It’s primarily wetlands. It’s three-quarters wetlands.”