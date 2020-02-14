WCC to deed dewatering access points to IDA

FORT EDWARD — Officials with a Wilton real estate holding company, WCC, said they will clear the way for the purchase of a section of the old dewatering site, by deeding the property’s access points to the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency.
“I have with me an executed deed from WCC of what we call the Mary Webb parcel at the north end of the road,” said Mike O’Connor, WCC attorney, during a Thursday night meeting of the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. at the Rogers Island Visitors Center.
Then O’Connor explained that, while WCC intends to deed the Mary Webb parcel to the IDA, he did not actually have an executed deed for the parcel, but rather a letter expressing that intent.
The parcels described on Thursday include a small triangular 0.4-acre parcel and another parcel.
“Our contribution is a $674,000 value ... with our consideration of the Mary Webb parcel,” he said. “We want to convey the Mary Webb parcel so the property has some value.”
According to Washington County Real Property records, the Mary Webb property is currently assessed at $130,000.
Initially, during Thursday’s meeting, O’Connor said WCC was deeding access to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. But John Davidson of WCC interrupted, saying it should be deeded to the IDA.
Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. board member Zach Middleton agreed with Davidson.
“We have been in talks with the Warren Washington IDA about taking over the rest of the property,” said Middleton. “The board believes the IDA controlling the property would have been the best thing for the town, village and school district for Fort Edward and Washington County. They are better equipped to deal with the property in the future.”
In late 2018, WCC settled with property owner Mary Webb by paying her $130,000 for a portion of her land that provided access to the dewatering site off Route 196.
On behalf of WCC, Thomas Longe, president of D.A. Collins Construction, and Robert Manz, chief operating officer for D.A. Collins Construction, signed the property transfer with Webb.
On the same day of the Webb property transfer to WCC, the formation of the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. was recorded with the Washington County clerk.
In early 2019, while still in litigation over millions owed in delinquent property taxes, WCC gifted the old dewatering site to the newly formed Local Property Development Corp., while still holding on to the property’s access points.
Then in late 2019, the Saratoga Economic Development Corp. referred WL Plastics to the former dewatering site.
The SEDC board is headed by Longe, president of D.A. Collins. Zachary Middleton of the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. also sits on the SEDC board of governors.
Site access has been a sticking point for Texas plastics manufacturer, WL Plastics. While company officials offered to buy a portion of the site for $770,000, its landlocked status has kept them from completing the deal.
Over the past several months, Washington County supervisors and county staff have spent hours in meetings and planning sessions, rehashing the same issues: How will WL Plastics gain permanent access to the landlocked site? Who will replace a temporary bridge off Route 196? Who will take over the EPA’s mile-and-a-half-long access road? Will WCC relinquish control over the only entrances?
Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. currently owes the county $871,000 in delinquent property taxes on the site, and the WL Plastics offer does not satisfy the full amount.
“Our current bank account is $10. We are in negotiations for a purchase agreement on the sale of private property. That sale is going to roughly bring in $770,000. We do have an expense of property taxes ... about $880,000,” said Middleton at the meeting.
The Local Property Development Corp. voted to allow another board member, Neal Orsini, to negotiate an agreement with WCC on the deeds.
While the WCC offer to deed the access points may bridge one hurdle, the issue of who will take the road and replace a temporary bridge, now owned by the EPA, for $1.2 million, remains unsolved.
“This is the first step, we had to get access before we could do anything else,” Middleton said.
The EPA owns a nearly 2-mile stretch of road between the two access points. The EPA would donate the road to a municipality — Washington County, the town of Fort Edward or Kingsbury — but no one wants to take on the burden until the bridge is replaced.
Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the IDA, said the agency will consider accepting the roadway from the EPA at its next board meeting on Tuesday.
Also on Thursday, O’Connor asked the board members of the Local Property Development Corp. to consider entering into an option agreement with WCC for the purchase of a small parcel at the site that lies between the loop road, which goes around the site and enters the village, and the wharf on the Hudson River.
“WCC purchase offer is $50,000 for that piece of property for a 20-year term,” said O’Connor.
Davidson added, “It’s primarily wetlands. It’s three-quarters wetlands.”
But several Washington County supervisors expressed concern on Friday about giving WCC wharf access.
The Local Property Development Corp. approved having Orsini negotiate the sale option for wharf access with WCC.
