WCC is the linchpin in the dewatering site's sale

FORT EDWARD — In the continuing saga over access to the landlocked property that was the GE dewatering plant in Fort Edward, the Environmental Protection Agency has offered to donate to Washington County a section of road leading toward the site.
But the offer does not include two small parcels at the north and south entrances, which are owned by the DA Collins real-estate holding company, WCC.
“When we started out, we never looked at that as a county road,” said Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw, during a county supervisors' Department of Public Works Committee meeting on Tuesday morning.
“With this proposal, now we’ve got to look at this altogether different. First, are we willing for this to be a county road, and if we are willing, what do we want? My strong feeling is we want a road to somewhere, not a road to nowhere,” Shaw said.
The two WCC-owned parcels are holding hostage a deal with a Texas plastics manufacturer, while county and state officials try to clear the way for WL Plastics to move onto the site. The company has said it will bring with it about 50 jobs.
“WL Plastics is still interested in coming here,” said Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, who is also chairman of the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency. “WL Plastics is still concerned because they are having trouble clearing their title because there is not durable access down through here.”
Since WL Plastics expressed interest in the site several months ago, supervisors and county staff have spent hours in meetings and planning sessions, rehashing the same issues: How will the company gain permanent access to the landlocked site? Who will replace a temporary bridge off Route 196? Who will take over the EPA's mile and a half-long access road? Will WCC relinquish control over the only entrances?
During Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors again clashed over this latest development, challenging the merits of the EPA proposal to give the stretch of road to the county.
County Attorney Roger Wickes said what the EPA and Canal Corp. are proposing is to donate a narrow parcel through a much larger swath of land they own.
“What you would have right now is the world’s prettiest linear park, which you would not be able to get to because it’s landlocked at either end,” Wickes said.
This five-year saga started with a several-year property tax controversy with WCC, which challenged the assessment when it owned the Fort Edward site. In late 2018, while still in litigation over taxes with the town, village and school district, WCC gifted the property to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., a small entity formed at the same time as the gift.
Additionally, WCC bought the north access parcel off Route 196 from Mary Webb and maintained ownership of the south entrance, so it controlled both entrances to the property. WCC still own the parcels, leaving the site landlocked.
O’Brien tried to reassure supervisors that WCC has guaranteed it will provide access, but several supervisors are not convinced.
“I told John Davidson (a WCC official) that if we did not have an agreement by Thursday in place, I might as well pick up the phone and tell everyone not to come on Friday,” O'Brien said.
O’Brien was referring to a special Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Friday morning in which all the players — WCC, EPA and the Canal Corp. — are supposed to present their proposals to the supervisors.
“The purpose of the special meeting is, you’re going to get your chance to hear … let’s not embarrass ourselves by continuing to argue over the same point,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall.
"But I think because they lied to us in the past, some of us are dealing with this with our heart not our head," Hall said. "Let’s take a firm look and a serious look and be open-minded about this."
The discussion continued around understanding the EPA proposal, the challenges of taking on the road, the possibility of the towns of Fort Edward and Kingsbury accepting the road and the county replacing the temporary bridge with grant funding.
“All these entities are telling us what we need to do to take care of them,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks. “We need to flip it and say this needs to happen. We need these things and they have got to happen first.”
Shaw agreed.
“This is our one shot at negotiating to get what we want,” he said.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said after Tuesday’s meeting that he is concerned the county makes every one else’s problem the county’s problem.
“We are asked to put assurances in writing for something that could be a pig in a poke,” he said. “This is the very definition of a quagmire.”
