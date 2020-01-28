WCC is the linchpin in the dewatering site's sale

O’Brien tried to reassure supervisors that WCC has guaranteed it will provide access, but several supervisors are not convinced.

“I told John Davidson (a WCC official) that if we did not have an agreement by Thursday in place, I might as well pick up the phone and tell everyone not to come on Friday,” O'Brien said.

O’Brien was referring to a special Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Friday morning in which all the players — WCC, EPA and the Canal Corp. — are supposed to present their proposals to the supervisors.

“The purpose of the special meeting is, you’re going to get your chance to hear … let’s not embarrass ourselves by continuing to argue over the same point,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall.

"But I think because they lied to us in the past, some of us are dealing with this with our heart not our head," Hall said. "Let’s take a firm look and a serious look and be open-minded about this."

The discussion continued around understanding the EPA proposal, the challenges of taking on the road, the possibility of the towns of Fort Edward and Kingsbury accepting the road and the county replacing the temporary bridge with grant funding.