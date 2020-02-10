Wave of store thefts leads to felony plea
Wave of store thefts leads to felony plea

QUEENSBURY -- An Albany County man who police said was part of a duo that stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from local home improvement stores has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in Warren County Court.

Thilo H. Bell, 56, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of stolen property in connection with an arrest last October at the Home Depot store in Queensbury.

State Police arrested Bell and co-defendant Roger D. Dupuis, 52, also of Cohoes, after an off-duty State Police investigator spotted them pushing carts out of the store loaded with merchandise, including at least one electrical generator.

Police believe the two had committed similar thefts at other stores in the region, but it was unclear whether they were charged elsewhere.

Bell faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced by Warren County Judge John Hall.

