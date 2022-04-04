Watson drops out of NY-21 Democratic primary

Ezra Watson dropped out of the 21st Congressional District Democratic primary on Monday after failing to collect the necessary signatures on nominating petitions to get on the ballot.

His departure leaves just two candidates left in an original field of four seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

The two remaining candidates are Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

Bridie Farrell, the fourth original candidate, dropped out of the race in February.

“I commend Mr. Watson on the campaign he ran to get the Democratic Party nomination to challenge one of the most dangerous politicians in the country. I look forward to working with him and his supporters to continue that effort,” Putorti said in a statement.

But Watson, a technician in the semiconductor industry who lives in Wilton, is not looking to collaborate with another Democratic candidate.

Watson said he still hopes to run in the general election as an independent, which would provide progressives an alternative to voting for the Democratic candidate, and, perhaps, for disgruntled Republicans to cast a protest vote.

“I have had Republicans that wanted to sign my (Democratic) nominating petitions — strange enough,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday. “It’s the way I’m going to proceed.”

“We welcome self-declared socialist Ezra Watson to the race as an independent,” said Alex Degrasse, senior adviser to Stefanik. “It’s clear that upstate and North Country Democrats are in total freefall as they viciously and desperately clear the field for their chosen far-left Democrat candidate,” a reference to Castelli, the party-endorsed candidate.

Watson acknowledged that getting on the ballot as an independent is even more difficult that in a recognized party, but he will have more time to accomplish the task.

To run on a party line, 1,250 valid signatures of members of the party are required, while to run as an independent, 3,500 valid signatures are required, but signatures can come from any registered voter provided the voter has not signed any other nominating petition in the race, according to the state Board of Elections.

Candidates can begin circulating independent nominating petitions April 19, to be filed the last week of May.

“We’re a little tired and burnt out, but I think it will give us time to rest and regenerate and run on a platform instead of a party,” Watson said. “A lot of people resonate with climate action and getting behind regenerative farming,” he said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

