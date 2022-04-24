Watson drops independent bid in NY-21 race

Ezra Watson has dropped his independent bid for Congress after nearly a year of campaigning.

Watson said in a telephone interview on Sunday that the time and energy it takes to campaign while holding down a full-time job became too strenuous for himself and his family.

“Family things and reflection are equally important with going full throttle,” he said.

Watson said he planned to announce the suspension of his campaign on Facebook later on Sunday.

Watson said he is not endorsing another candidate in the race at this point, but will endorse whomever wins the Democratic primary.

Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Watson, a technician from Wilton, said both Democratic candidates recognize the importance of access to health care, which was one of his key issues.

“That is the same side of the fight that I am on,” he said. “The overarching thing is that we do need to unseat Stefanik. So, we all agree on that.”

Watson entered the congressional race in late April 2021, originally seeking the Democratic nomination.

He dropped from the Democratic primary after failing to get sufficient signatures on his nominating petitions, but said he planned to stay in the general election race as an independent.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

