Watertown council votes no on pot shops
Watertown council votes no on pot shops

WATERTOWN — The City Council voted Monday night to opt out of New York’s marijuana law, which would prevent cannabis dispensaries from opening in the city.

But according to the Watertown Daily Times, the vote came after a long public hearing during which two-thirds of the people who spoke supported recreational cannabis shops.

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law earlier this year in New York provides the option for local municipalities to opt out of the law's provision that allows for the operation of commercial dispensaries.

The council vote is not the end of the matter. Such a ban would also have to be approved by voters in a general referendum.

A public vote on the matter could happen if supporters can get enough signatures on a petition. The city’s attorney said such a referendum would most likely happen next year.

