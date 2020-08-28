 Skip to main content
Water, traffic disruptions expected along Cooper Street in Glens Falls on Tuesday
Water, traffic disruptions expected along Cooper Street in Glens Falls on Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — Water will be shut off for a brief period along Cooper Street on Tuesday as crews work to install new utility connections. 

Galusha and Sons Construction will be installing utility connections at 50 Cooper St. that will require water to be shut off for a brief period of time, according to a news release from the city.

The road will also be closed to traffic between Dix Avenue and Lawrence Street during parts of the day. Local businesses and residents will have access at all times, according to the release. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

