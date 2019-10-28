{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A forum will be held Tuesday evening to discuss the condition of the state’s water infrastructure.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake George Town Hall, 20 Old Post Road.

The Assembly Minority Conference will host the event to discuss the condition of the state’s water sources, address emerging contaminants and prioritize and fix aging infrastructure, according to a news release.

The following officials are planning to attend: Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston; Assemblyman Mike LiPetri, R-Massapequa; and Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton.

Stec and Ashby serve as co-chairmen of the Assembly Minority Task Force on Water Quality.

