LAKE GEORGE — Just before noon on Saturday, a water main broke on Canada Street in front of O'Sullivan's in Lake George.

"This is a 100 percent capacity weekend," said Salim Amersi, who owns Surfside on the Lake.

"It was a major leak and they had to dig a big trench outside O'Sullivan's," Amersi said, referring to the Village of Lake George water crew. "They were well organized. i want to commend them."

According to village officials, the break was repaired quickly and the water was only off for a couple hours and everything is back up and running. 

