Water disruptions to start Wednesday on three streets in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The city is asking some residents to prepare for an hourslong water shutdown beginning Wednesday as work to upgrade Dix Avenue continues.

Water disruptions are scheduled for the following streets:

Uncas Street on Wednesday

Sierra Street on Thursday

Cherry Street on Friday

The disruptions are expected to last several hours.

Residents are being asked to complete any tasks involving water prior to the scheduled shutdown.

Those impacted should also avoid turning on faucets and flushing toilets because air in the lines may damage water heaters or other appliances.

The city is suggesting residents fill containers with water for drinking or for flushing toilets.

Residents should run water through all their faucets once service is restored.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

