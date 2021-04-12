 Skip to main content
Water disruptions planned near Dix Avenue construction zone in Glens Falls
Dix Avenue revitalization

Construction crews have started work on a multimillion-dollar infrastructure project along Dix Avenue in Glens Falls. The project includes the installation of new water and sewer lines as well as new curbing, drainage and paving. Work is expected to be completed by November.

 Chad Arnold

GLENS FALLS — As work on Dix Avenue continues to upgrade water and sewer lines and the roadway, there will be water disruptions to the surrounding homes and businesses, the city of Glens Falls said in a news release Monday.

Water may be shut off for up to four hours, officials said. 

Officials recommend water customers take certain actions in advance of the shutdown, including:

• Complete water-using tasks such as clothes washing and dish washing prior to the scheduled shutdown;

• Avoid using water during the shutdown, such as turning on faucets, flushing toilet, or bathing, as this may cause air to be trapped in the system and may damage water heaters or other appliances;

• Fill containers with water for drinking, toilet flushing or sanitation before the shutdown;

• Run water from all faucets for a short time once water service is restored.

The expected schedule for water disruptions is:

• Tuesday, April 13, Prospect Street and Orchard Street;

• Wednesday, April 14, Sierra Street and McDonald Street;

• Thursday, April 15, complete Sierra Street and north side of Platt Street;

• Friday, April 16, north side of Platt Street and north side of Uncas Street.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Lawrence Street, with traffic on Dix Avenue limited to one way — westbound.

The city suggests following detour signs and to drive carefully in the construction zones.

