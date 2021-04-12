Water disruptions planned near Dix Avenue construction zone in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — As work on Dix Avenue continues to upgrade water and sewer lines and the roadway, there will be water disruptions to the surrounding homes and businesses, the city of Glens Falls said in a news release Monday.

Water may be shut off for up to four hours, officials said.

Officials recommend water customers take certain actions in advance of the shutdown, including:

• Complete water-using tasks such as clothes washing and dish washing prior to the scheduled shutdown;

• Avoid using water during the shutdown, such as turning on faucets, flushing toilet, or bathing, as this may cause air to be trapped in the system and may damage water heaters or other appliances;

• Fill containers with water for drinking, toilet flushing or sanitation before the shutdown;

• Run water from all faucets for a short time once water service is restored.

The expected schedule for water disruptions is:

• Tuesday, April 13, Prospect Street and Orchard Street;

• Wednesday, April 14, Sierra Street and McDonald Street;