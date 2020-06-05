Watch now: Thousands show up for peaceful rally and march in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Warren County Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale estimated 2,000 people showed up Friday afternoon in City Park for a Black Lives Matter rally and march from Glen Street to Crandall Park.
Estimating the numbers was about all the police officers on scene had to do as the crowd spread out across the lawn, wearing masks, listening to speakers and chanting.
No counterprotesters were evident and no trouble developed. Officers stood in the shade, chatting with each other and with protesters.
People came from around the region, carrying signs and wheeling strollers with sleepy infants. The crowd was packed with young people, including children and hundreds of protesters in their 20s.
Stockdale said Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr was marching at the head of the line with local NAACP leaders Mary Gooden and Lee Braggs.
March starts
Hundreds, maybe thousands, begin the march to Crandall Park. pic.twitter.com/jfON5bj5DP— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
March heads toward Crandall Park
Black Lives Matter March under way @michaelgoot_ps @poststar pic.twitter.com/uhj0VKpCYT— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) June 5, 2020
Megan LaValley talks about what brought her to the March
Megan LaValley talks about what brought her to the March. pic.twitter.com/g0gcSCO8QT— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
Zeke from Lake George talks about why he is at the march
Zeke talks about what brought him out. pic.twitter.com/uHt3XFOkU2— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
Danielle attends march
Danielle talks about why she’s here. pic.twitter.com/3TSsQa6uCi— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
Mackey and mom of Glens Falls
Mackey and Mom talk about why they came. pic.twitter.com/iC6F330INe— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
Paulisha and Nate talk about why they’re at the march
Paulisha and Nate talk about why they’re at the march. pic.twitter.com/rDQyl9mL3N— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
Prayer
A minister leads a prayer before the start of the march.@michaelgoot_ps @poststar pic.twitter.com/nkyYkLuyGY— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) June 5, 2020
Mayor Hall speaks
Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall offers some words at the start of the March. @michaelgoot_ps @poststar pic.twitter.com/UFDMyzLE75— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) June 5, 2020
Tedra Cobb addresses marchers
Tedra Cobb talks about why this event is important. pic.twitter.com/e6FPvwEZtf— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) June 5, 2020
Crandall Park arrival
People arriving in Crandall Park at the end of the Black Lives Matter March. @michaelgoot_ps @poststar pic.twitter.com/iXMjlgbflr— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) June 5, 2020
Mother speaks
Hudson Falls resident Jessica Wykes shares how racism has affected her.@poststar @michaelgoot_ps pic.twitter.com/TzIjwm0ei6— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) June 5, 2020
