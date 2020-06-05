Watch now: Thousands show up for peaceful rally and march in Glens Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — Warren County Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale estimated 2,000 people showed up Friday afternoon in City Park for a Black Lives Matter rally and march from Glen Street to Crandall Park.

Estimating the numbers was about all the police officers on scene had to do as the crowd spread out across the lawn, wearing masks, listening to speakers and chanting.

No counterprotesters were evident and no trouble developed. Officers stood in the shade, chatting with each other and with protesters.

People came from around the region, carrying signs and wheeling strollers with sleepy infants. The crowd was packed with young people, including children and hundreds of protesters in their 20s.

Stockdale said Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr was marching at the head of the line with local NAACP leaders Mary Gooden and Lee Braggs.

Check back to poststar.com for continuing coverage.

Love 20 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3