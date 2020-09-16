Watch now: A tribute to Ed Bartholomew

GLENS FALLS — A memorial service is underway to honor former Glens Falls mayor Edward Bartholomew at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street. The service is invitation-only, but it can be watched live below:
The scholarship was established to honor the life and legacy of Ed Bartholomew, a former two-term mayor of Glens Falls who oversaw economic development for the city and Warren County.
Ed Bartholomew got a lot done for the local community in a long career in politics and economic development.
