Watch for travel issues as snow arrives later today
0 comments

Watch for travel issues as snow arrives later today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Snow showers and squalls later Wednesday could leave slick conditions on roads around the region.

A cold front will approach the Glens Falls region this afternoon, with a dusting to an inch of snow likely. It could be enough to make for slippery roads for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Temperatures will drop to the single digits for much of the area by early Thursday and high temperatures not topping 30, but a warmup and rain are forecast for Friday and Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News