Watch for travel issues as snow arrives later today

Snow showers and squalls later Wednesday could leave slick conditions on roads around the region.

A cold front will approach the Glens Falls region this afternoon, with a dusting to an inch of snow likely. It could be enough to make for slippery roads for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Temperatures will drop to the single digits for much of the area by early Thursday and high temperatures not topping 30, but a warmup and rain are forecast for Friday and Saturday.

