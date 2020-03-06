Watch for Northway lane closures Saturday

Drivers on the Northway in Warren and Saratoga counties may encounter lane closures Saturday as state maintenance crews clean up debris.
State Department of Transportation crews will use "rolling lane closures" on the following stretches of highway during the day as work is done.
- Northway, southbound, between Exits 19 and 18, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Northway, northbound, between Exits 23 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Northway, southbound, between Exits 27 and 26, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Northway southbound, between Exit 15 and Exit 13, in the city of Saratoga Springs and town of Malta, from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Drivers are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work crews and this mobile operation.