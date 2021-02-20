Wastewater treatment plant to cost village taxpayers under proposed Lake George budget

LAKE GEORGE — Village taxpayers would see their property taxes decrease under a proposed village budget released Friday, but their overall tax bills would increase due to a sewer rate hike associated with the new wastewater treatment plant.
Property taxes would decrease from $6.43 per thousand of assessed property value to $5.53 per thousand under the 2021-22 proposed budget, but an increase in rates associated with the Caldwell Sewer District will see out-of-pocket taxes increase somewhere between $50 and $100 for most village residents, according to a news release issued by Mayor Robert Blais.
Some businesses in the village will see their tax bill increase between $250 and $3,000, depending on the increase in valuation.
The new treatment plant has an operating cost of $430,000, according to the release.
Blais said this year’s budget was “the most difficult” he had ever put together in his 50 years as mayor.
The budget accounts for $3.7 million in revenue outside of taxes and will take $500,000 from surplus funding, leaving just over $1.4 million to be raised by taxes.
Revenue projections are based on an uncertain tourism season, but the projections anticipate some return to normalcy, according to the release.
The village lost $230,000 in parking meter revenue and facility usage fees last year due to the pandemic.
Village sidewalks were crowded this past year, but large events, including the Americade motorcycle rally and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show were canceled due to the pandemic.
Several music festivals that typically take place at Charles R. Wood Park were also forced to cancel.
Some events have been rescheduled for later this year, though it remains unclear whether any will be allowed to take place because of the pandemic.
General fund spending under the proposed budget would see the largest increase, jumping from $5.4 million to just over $5.7 million. The increase will be used to cover a rise in insurance costs and to pay off debt.
The budget includes a 1% raise for all employees and eliminates the village’s peace officer program and part-time code enforcement officer.
All departmental budgets have been reduced under the proposed budget except for the sewer department, according to the release.
The budget would also eliminate any major equipment purchases, except for a vacuum truck needed to clean village streets and stormwater drains. The village’s current vacuum truck is 15 years old.
A virtual budget workshop has been scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. A public hearing on a finalized budget is expected to take place sometime in March.
Those interested in attending the budget workshop can do so at this location: https://bit.ly/3sbYAnx.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.