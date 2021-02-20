Wastewater treatment plant to cost village taxpayers under proposed Lake George budget

LAKE GEORGE — Village taxpayers would see their property taxes decrease under a proposed village budget released Friday, but their overall tax bills would increase due to a sewer rate hike associated with the new wastewater treatment plant.

Property taxes would decrease from $6.43 per thousand of assessed property value to $5.53 per thousand under the 2021-22 proposed budget, but an increase in rates associated with the Caldwell Sewer District will see out-of-pocket taxes increase somewhere between $50 and $100 for most village residents, according to a news release issued by Mayor Robert Blais.

Some businesses in the village will see their tax bill increase between $250 and $3,000, depending on the increase in valuation.

The new treatment plant has an operating cost of $430,000, according to the release.

Blais said this year’s budget was “the most difficult” he had ever put together in his 50 years as mayor.

The budget accounts for $3.7 million in revenue outside of taxes and will take $500,000 from surplus funding, leaving just over $1.4 million to be raised by taxes.

Revenue projections are based on an uncertain tourism season, but the projections anticipate some return to normalcy, according to the release.