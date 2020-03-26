Washington, Warren, post first recoveries from coronavirus

Two people – one each in Warren and Washington counties – have fully recovered from coronavirus, their Public Health departments announced.

None of the other residents has had to be hospitalized yet.

Still, more cases are popping up daily despite a lack of testing.

Warren County cases doubled to four on Thursday. Washington County now has a total of 10 residents who have tested positive, nine of whom are currently ill. That's up from eight cases Wednesday.

Washington County is still not releasing the locations of each person.

"I don’t want you to live in Town A and have me say there are no cases in Town A and have you say, 'Good, I can go out,'" county attorney Roger Wickes explained. "There are no cases I know about in Town A."

On Thursday, Warren County also got results back for two residents who were tested last week. Both were positive for coronavirus, which brought the county’s total to four.

“You may ask why it took until yesterday to find out? That's because the results for those tests were generally taking up to a week to come back,” Administrator Ryan Moore said in a statement.