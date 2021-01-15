Washington County's cybersecurity officer wins national award

“She took something that didn’t exist and has made it into a great program recognized statewide,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. “She’s also done a lot to affect the culture of the county in terms of cybersecurity awareness. It’s now becoming a part of our operations like it never was before.”

Pratt said she was happy and excited to be recognized. She actually didn’t know she had won until people started congratulating her.

“It’s kind of fun and nice to be recognized, I guess, for what we do, especially in local government,” Pratt said. “You’re always kind of behind the scenes and under the covers.”

Cybersecurity is the responsibility of every county department, said Pratt, especially to identify “phishing” emails.

“Everybody has a role in security, right?” Pratt said. “Prior to me taking on this position in '18, we were really bringing security, bubbling it up to the surface, to show each department that they have a role in securing their assets. It’s not just an IT role anymore.”

Pratt said cybersecurity is about looking at the level of risk and managing that risk from a security standpoint. She said her job is to protect the assets at the county and confidential client data.

“Overall, we’re then a safer state, so to speak, right?” Pratt said. “If every county’s doing their part, it makes the state even more secure, so that’s the goal.”

