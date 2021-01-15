Washington County's cybersecurity officer wins national award

FORT EDWARD — Washington County’s cybersecurity officer has been given a national award.
Karen Pratt, the county’s first cybersecurity officer, has been recognized as the Local Cybersecurity Leader of the Year from StateScoop, a media brand that reports on news and events affecting technology decisions in state and local government.
StateScoop announced winners in November of the second annual LocalSmart Awards, a program created to highlight the inspirational people and projects making city, county and municipal governments more efficient and effective.
Pratt was the only female to win the award in her category.
“Pratt has long recognized the importance of taking cybersecurity seriously and has worked tirelessly to educate county executives on the potential issues they may face and the need to shore up computer defenses to protect against current and future threats,” StateScoop said in a statement. “Pratt works collaboratively with others in New York state, both at the state and local levels, to foster a whole-of-state approach to cybersecurity.”
Pratt has been employed by Washington County for more than 30 years, first as an applications programmer in 1987, then information technology director in 1995. She took on the role of cybersecurity officer in 2018.
“She took something that didn’t exist and has made it into a great program recognized statewide,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. “She’s also done a lot to affect the culture of the county in terms of cybersecurity awareness. It’s now becoming a part of our operations like it never was before.”
Pratt said she was happy and excited to be recognized. She actually didn’t know she had won until people started congratulating her.
“It’s kind of fun and nice to be recognized, I guess, for what we do, especially in local government,” Pratt said. “You’re always kind of behind the scenes and under the covers.”
Cybersecurity is the responsibility of every county department, said Pratt, especially to identify “phishing” emails.
“Everybody has a role in security, right?” Pratt said. “Prior to me taking on this position in '18, we were really bringing security, bubbling it up to the surface, to show each department that they have a role in securing their assets. It’s not just an IT role anymore.”
Pratt said cybersecurity is about looking at the level of risk and managing that risk from a security standpoint. She said her job is to protect the assets at the county and confidential client data.
“Overall, we’re then a safer state, so to speak, right?” Pratt said. “If every county’s doing their part, it makes the state even more secure, so that’s the goal.”