Washington County's census response rate worse than 2010 count

FORT EDWARD — Washington County’s self-response rate on the 2020 census was 60.7%, worse than the rate in 2010 but better than neighboring counties’ rates this year.

Andrew Meader acted as project manager in partnership with Black Dog Designs and the Tri-County United Way handling marketing and outreach. Meader presented his results during a virtual Washington County Ag and Planning Committee meeting Tuesday.

The self-response rate includes those who filled out the census online, by mail or over the phone. Added to these numbers will be the results of the census enumerators, who went door to door to collect responses.

Washington County’s 34-day census campaign was funded by a $53,660 state grant, which was used to promote the self-response rate.

Laura Oswald, Washington County’s director of economic development, said in an email after the meeting that county officials had hoped for a higher response rate.

“The 2020 census presented many challenges not present in 2010, including online response, and of course, COVID,” Oswald said. “These challenges affected everyone, and compared to our neighboring counties, we are the closest to hitting the 2010 percentage.”

