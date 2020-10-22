Washington County's census response rate worse than 2010 count

FORT EDWARD — Washington County’s self-response rate on the 2020 census was 60.7%, worse than the rate in 2010 but better than neighboring counties’ rates this year.
Andrew Meader acted as project manager in partnership with Black Dog Designs and the Tri-County United Way handling marketing and outreach. Meader presented his results during a virtual Washington County Ag and Planning Committee meeting Tuesday.
The self-response rate includes those who filled out the census online, by mail or over the phone. Added to these numbers will be the results of the census enumerators, who went door to door to collect responses.
Washington County’s 34-day census campaign was funded by a $53,660 state grant, which was used to promote the self-response rate.
Laura Oswald, Washington County’s director of economic development, said in an email after the meeting that county officials had hoped for a higher response rate.
“The 2020 census presented many challenges not present in 2010, including online response, and of course, COVID,” Oswald said. “These challenges affected everyone, and compared to our neighboring counties, we are the closest to hitting the 2010 percentage.”
Warren County’s 2020 self-response rate was 55.4%, down from 57.8% in 2010. Saratoga County’s 2020 self-response rate was 68.6%, down from 71.1% in 2010. Essex County’s 2020 self-response rate was 41.9%, nearly 10% lower than it was 10 years ago.
Volunteers from the Tri-County United Way put in 144.25 hours on phone banks and distributing fliers to food pantries, farmers markets and community bulletin boards.
Black Dog Designs was contracted by the United Way to create advertising, do traditional and digital media buys and install an interactive kiosk in the county building.
Black Dog Designs created town-specific advertising to try to increase the self-response rate in Washington County, which saw a 61.6% self-response rate in the 2010 census.
“If you are living in Argyle, you saw an Argyle-focused ad,” Meader said. “If you are living in Hudson Falls, you saw a Hudson Falls-focused ad.”
Before the advertising campaign began, Meader said, there was a 58.6% self-response rate. After the campaign, the rate increased to 60.7%.
“We did see an increase of 2.1%,” Meader told supervisors.
The full response rate, including door knockers and second homeowners, won’t be available until the end of the year or the first quarter of next year.
