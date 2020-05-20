Washington County's beaches won't open until June 13

Supervisors debated whether the gates to the parks could be left open even though the parks aren’t currently staffed. Some supervisors suggested letting people use the parks and beaches at their own risk. But issues about liability arose.

“The parks are going to be busy,” Jones said. “They want to do stuff, they want to get out right now, and I feel like we’re going to have to have a staff as a safety issue, I don’t think we can just open gates.”

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff recommended shutting down the parks for the summer and saving the county $90,000.

“If we’re talking about going into an austerity budget, and yet we’re going to have an expense for recreation, that doesn’t make sense guys,” Haff said. “You’re thinking with two heads.”

But committee Chairman Brian Campbell, the Hebron supervisor, said there are a lot of struggling families that need the parks for free recreation.

“These people are going to need an outlet, they’ve been cooped up,” Campbell said. “Some of them won’t even have jobs to return to.”