Washington County's beaches won't open until June 13

FORT EDWARD — Beaches at Huletts Landing in Dresden and Lake Lauderdale in Jackson will be closed this weekend and won’t open until June 13.
The Washington County Government Operations Committee voted Wednesday morning to close the gates to both the county-owned parks until June 13 when staff will be ready to comply with the new COVID-19-related regulations. Also, Lake Lauderdale sustained damage during the Friday storms, including fallen trees.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that beaches could open for Memorial Day weekend, with limits, but left it up to municipal governments to decide if and when local beaches open.
The full board considered a resolution on Friday to close the parks and beaches for the summer, saving the county around $90,000. But the resolution was tabled and the parks were expected to open Saturday as planned.
Matt Jones, the superintendent of Buildings and Grounds, said the state Department of Health provided a 50-page book on how to operate the beaches taking into account the coronavirus pandemic. Jones needs time to train his staff. Lifeguards will be charged with making sure people adhere to social distancing rules.
“We won’t be ready until the weekend of June 13 to open up due to everything that’s going on in the last few months, and getting new guidance from the department of health and the governor and the state,” Jones told the committee Wednesday.
Supervisors debated whether the gates to the parks could be left open even though the parks aren’t currently staffed. Some supervisors suggested letting people use the parks and beaches at their own risk. But issues about liability arose.
“The parks are going to be busy,” Jones said. “They want to do stuff, they want to get out right now, and I feel like we’re going to have to have a staff as a safety issue, I don’t think we can just open gates.”
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff recommended shutting down the parks for the summer and saving the county $90,000.
“If we’re talking about going into an austerity budget, and yet we’re going to have an expense for recreation, that doesn’t make sense guys,” Haff said. “You’re thinking with two heads.”
But committee Chairman Brian Campbell, the Hebron supervisor, said there are a lot of struggling families that need the parks for free recreation.
“These people are going to need an outlet, they’ve been cooped up,” Campbell said. “Some of them won’t even have jobs to return to.”
White Creek Supervisor James Griffith said the expenses for opening the parks is 0.1% of the county’s budget. Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell and Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson both agreed parks should be open this summer.
Ferguson argued to keep the gates open, even if the park is still closed, as it is kayakers’ only access to Lake George.
Any additional expenses as a result of the new COVID regulations will be reimbursable by FEMA, said County Treasurer Al Nolette.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
