Washington County won't hold tax foreclosure auction

A tax foreclosure auction has many moving parts, Nolette said.

“We don’t know when Warren County got their summary judgment from the judge,” he said. “It could have been in February, which is a game-changer.”

The new executive order includes language that mandates one-on-one counseling sessions with each homeowner, Nolette said.

“We’ll get back to you when we know more, but our effort is not to get sued, all right?” Nolette told supervisors. “So we’re going to proceed with caution.”

Wickes said he wants to make sure the auction sales are valid.

“If you mess it up, you have two unhappy people, the auction purchaser and the taxpayer,” Wickes said. “I think we’d like to make sure we do it right the first time so that we don’t have further problems.”

Most counties have postponed their auctions, depending on where they were in the foreclosure process, Wickes said.

“We’re playing with homeowners’ homes here, so let’s make sure we’re doing it right,” Nolette said.