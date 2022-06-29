Washington County will administer vaccines to toddlers and children

Washington County Public Health announced that it will be opening its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic to infants and children from 6 months to 5 years old on Thursday, July 14.

The clinic will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, which is located at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward.

A flyer from the Health Services said the clinic will only offer first doses of Moderna shots.

It is by appointment only. Registration can be done online at www.washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by by phone at: 518-746-2400.

Warren County Health Services is currently working with pediatricians in the county to make these vaccines available to children, as is done with other childhood vaccinations, said Warren County spokesperson Don Lehman.

"We followed this policy for 5 to 17-year-old children and will do so for the newly eligible age group as well," he added.

The New York State Department of Health announced on June 23, that it updated its clinical guidance for use of COVID-19 vaccinations in children 5 years and younger, following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I encourage parents and guardians to get their littlest ones vaccinated, giving them the safe, effective protection against COVID-19 they need, said state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett.

Parents with children younger than 5 years old should contact their pediatrician for more information about vaccinations.

