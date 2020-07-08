Washington County WIC appointments available by phone

Washington County WIC is still taking appointments by phone during the coronavirus pandemic. The building is currently closed to the public.

WIC has immediate openings available for new participants.

Women who wish to apply for WIC should call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460.

WIC will schedule a time to determine WIC eligibility and, if eligible, complete your entire appointment by phone.

WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who have delivered a baby in the past six months, and children younger than 5 years of age. WIC provides a monthly nutritious food package, free nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and referral services.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0