Washington County vaccinating residents town by town

In addition, Washington County is organizing clinics next week at big employers H&V and The Fort Miller Co., as well as distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Whitehall Chamber’s Spring Fling craft fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Saratoga County clinics for children

Saratoga County Public Health Services has scheduled three clinics for middle and high school students who live or attend school in Saratoga County.

All three clinics will be at 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, using the Pfizer vaccine.

Students need to register in advance at the state “Am I eligible” website.

The clinics will be Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; May 19, 9: 30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and May 21, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. One parent or guardian is “strongly encouraged” to accompany the child, but a written consent form will be accepted instead. The form is on the Saratoga County website.

All children must be at least 12 years old on the day of the clinic.

Getting better

A Warren County resident who has been hospitalized in critical condition with coronavirus for two weeks saw their symptoms improve overnight.