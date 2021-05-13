Washington County vaccinating residents town by town

Washington County vaccinated 51 people Wednesday at clinics in Hampton and Whitehall. Those were the first of many pop-up clinics scheduled in towns throughout the widespread county.
It’s a far cry from the days in March in which the county vaccinated 400 people in one day. But this approach is expected to reach people who are reluctant to get the vaccine because it’s hard to get to a clinic in Fort Edward.
In Hampton, eight people chose the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and six chose Moderna, for which they’ll need a second shot in four weeks.
In Whitehall, 15 people chose the Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 22 people opted for Moderna.
Those vaccines aren’t yet approved for children. But Washington County also has Pfizer for some of the pop-up clinics, and will vaccinate people age 12 and older. Minors need to be accompanied by a guardian.
The next pop-up sites are:
- May 18, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, where Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available
- May 19, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Cambridge Central School, 24 South Park St., Cambridge, where Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available
- May 20, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Granville Rescue Squad, 64 East Potter Ave., Granville, where Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available
In addition, Washington County is organizing clinics next week at big employers H&V and The Fort Miller Co., as well as distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Whitehall Chamber’s Spring Fling craft fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Saratoga County clinics for children
Saratoga County Public Health Services has scheduled three clinics for middle and high school students who live or attend school in Saratoga County.
All three clinics will be at 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, using the Pfizer vaccine.
Students need to register in advance at the state “Am I eligible” website.
The clinics will be Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; May 19, 9: 30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and May 21, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. One parent or guardian is “strongly encouraged” to accompany the child, but a written consent form will be accepted instead. The form is on the Saratoga County website.
All children must be at least 12 years old on the day of the clinic.
Getting better
A Warren County resident who has been hospitalized in critical condition with coronavirus for two weeks saw their symptoms improve overnight.
The person, who is in their 40s, is now considered moderately ill. The person had been in critical condition for 14 days.
Prison update
The last ill inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility has recovered. There are no inmates ill with coronavirus at either Great Meadow or Washington Correctional Facility.
School cases
Johnsburg Central School District reported one case, a student who had not been in school since April 27.
Lake George Central School District reported one case, a student at the Junior/Senior High School who tested positive Wednesday after last being in school Monday. One staff member and one student are in quarantine due to close contact with the individual.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a student at the middle school who tested positive Wednesday.
Thursday’s cases
- Warren County reported seven new cases, for a total of 3,430 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and four recoveries, for a total of 3,276 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 86 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. Both are moderately ill, because the critically ill person improved.
- Washington County reported six new cases Wednesday, for a total of 2,720 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,631 recoveries. There were 51 people ill and two were hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 16 new cases, for a total of 15,071 confirmed cases, and adjusted the number of recoveries down four to 14,747 recoveries. There are 158 people currently ill and 11 of them are hospitalized, one more than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two village of Corinth residents (for a total of three), one Moreau resident (for a total of nine), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of one) and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of six).
- Still ill: one Hadley resident, nine town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, eight Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, five South Glens Falls residents and 10 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: None
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, up from nine Wednesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients, up from four Wednesday. Two patients are in intensive care.
For Wednesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 91 new cases, a positive test rate of 1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.6%, which kept the weekly average at 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which kept the weekly average at 1.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 1.4%.
- Statewide, 2,216 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 1.08%. A total of 1,852 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 22 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.